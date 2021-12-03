Trump 'Kraken' Lawyers Ordered To Pay $175,000 Over Baseless Election Lawsuit

Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and seven other pro-Donald Trump attorneys have been ordered by a federal judge to pay $175,000 in sanctions to Michigan officials they unsuccessfully sued in an effort to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker wrote in an August order that the nine lawyers had engaged in “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process, calling some of the claims in their so-called Kraken lawsuit “fantastical.”

She ruled that they would have to pay the legal fees associated with the case and attend additional legal education. She also referred the matter to each attorney’s respective state to determine if they should be disbarred or suspended.

In an order issued Thursday, Parker directed the group of attorneys to pay Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson ― both Democrats ― $22,000 for legal expenses incurred. The attorneys must also pay just over $153,000 to the city of Detroit for its legal fees.

The lawsuit was one of four failed challenges known as the “Kraken” suits brought by Powell in battleground states that featured outlandish conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems machines. Powell, a mouthpiece for the former president election fraud lies, is facing possible disbarment in Texas. She’s also named in several defamation suits, with Dominion seeking $1.3 billion in damages.