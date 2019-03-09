Right-wing political writer Ann Coulter has officially landed on President Donald Trump’s bad side.

The president on Saturday lashed out against Coulter, a former Trump supporter who has recently dialed up her attacks against the president for not delivering on his promise of a border wall.

In a series of tweets, Trump called Coulter a “Wacky Nut Job” who “still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds... I am winning on the Border.”

“Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country,” the president went on. “With another President, millions would be pouring in.”

It was just a few weeks ago that Trump claimed to “hardly know” Coulter when a reporter brought her up.

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

....and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

In the past few months, Coulter, who spoke at Trump’s rallies during his 2016 presidential campaign, has regularly chided the president on his immigration policies.

Trump declared a national emergency in February in an attempt to get work started on his wall. However, Coulter has accused Trump of falling short on his promises to crack down on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, and dismissed his emergency declaration as a “scam.”

Trump says he doesn't have time to talk to Ann Coulter, adding "she's off the reservation." pic.twitter.com/5ntb0ZWCYG — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 15, 2019

After Trump claimed to hardly know Coulter in February, the conservative pundit snapped back at Trump once again.