Right-wing political writer Ann Coulter has officially landed on President Donald Trump’s bad side.
The president on Saturday lashed out against Coulter, a former Trump supporter who has recently dialed up her attacks against the president for not delivering on his promise of a border wall.
In a series of tweets, Trump called Coulter a “Wacky Nut Job” who “still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds... I am winning on the Border.”
“Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country,” the president went on. “With another President, millions would be pouring in.”
It was just a few weeks ago that Trump claimed to “hardly know” Coulter when a reporter brought her up.
In the past few months, Coulter, who spoke at Trump’s rallies during his 2016 presidential campaign, has regularly chided the president on his immigration policies.
Trump declared a national emergency in February in an attempt to get work started on his wall. However, Coulter has accused Trump of falling short on his promises to crack down on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, and dismissed his emergency declaration as a “scam.”
Among her recent broadsides, Coulter has called Trump a “gutless president” and an “idiot” and described his State of the Union address this year as “the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever.”
After Trump claimed to hardly know Coulter in February, the conservative pundit snapped back at Trump once again.
The border wall was “the promise he made every single day at every single speech. Forget the fact that he’s digging his own grave,” Coulter said on KABC-AM’s “Morning Drive” program in February. “The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”
Trump, who only follows about 45 people on Twitter at any given time, unfollowed Coulter on the social media platform in December.