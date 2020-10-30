Trump Mocks 'Politically Correct' Laura Ingraham For Wearing Mask At Packed Rally

President Donald Trump teed off on one of his favorite Fox News personalities Friday when he mocked Laura Ingraham for wearing a face mask to protect herself from COVID-19.

“I do believe Laura Ingraham is here someplace. Where is Laura? Where is she?” Trump asked, scanning the crowd at his rally in Waterford Township, Michigan.

“I can’t recognize you. Is that a mask?” the astonished Trump asked. “No way! Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask. Look at you!”

“She’s being very politically correct,” he mocked. “Whoa! Whoa!”

The President says Laura Ingraham is at the rally wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/zJZPqTALrB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020

The Trump administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends wearing a face mask in public to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, especially in a jam-packed crowd where few others are wearing masks.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a record-breaking surge of cases, and more than a quarter of a million people in the country have now died of COVID-19.

Trump earlier this year slammed Reuters’ White House correspondent Jeff Mason as being “politically correct” when he refused to remove his mask while asking a question at a press conference. Mason later posted a link to the CDC guidelines for wearing a mask.

As for Ingraham, who dismisses the threat of the virus to her Fox News viewers, she was shredded for her double standard on Twitter.

Oh, she is? She peddles 'news' that downplays the virus and shows up for a super-spreader event? After possibly getting many of her viewers killed? Say it isn't so. — 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🔪 👻 🎃 SickOfItAll 🎃 👻 🔪 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@samm_hill) October 30, 2020

They’re eating their own.



Trump not happy Laura Ingraham is wearing a mask and being “Politically Correct”.



This is awesome...pic.twitter.com/pksJdtmIQp — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 30, 2020

The same Laura who nodded and smiled along as Jr. said there are almost no deaths??

Amazing these people. — Global Soul (@BKsCorner) October 30, 2020

She spouts all the covid Fox conspiracies on her show but no way she is going to let Trump’s followers infect her. That should tell you all you need to know about her show. — nosusanhere (@nosusanhere) October 30, 2020

Weird. So she does believe in masking. — WE DO NOT LIVE IN TRUMPISTAN 🥫ANTiFA!🥫🏴‍☠️ (@SORRYNOTSORRYT1) October 30, 2020

Wearing a mask is not politically correct, it’s just smart. — jessica (@two_plus_twins) October 30, 2020