Trump Mocks 'Politically Correct' Laura Ingraham For Wearing Mask At Packed Rally

President Donald Trump teed off on one of his favorite Fox News personalities Friday when he mocked Laura Ingraham for wearing a face mask to protect herself from COVID-19.
“I do believe Laura Ingraham is here someplace. Where is Laura? Where is she?” Trump asked, scanning the crowd at his rally in Waterford Township, Michigan.
“I can’t recognize you. Is that a mask?” the astonished Trump asked. “No way! Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask. Look at you!”
“She’s being very politically correct,” he mocked. “Whoa! Whoa!”
The Trump administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends wearing a face mask in public to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, especially in a jam-packed crowd where few others are wearing masks.
The U.S. is currently experiencing a record-breaking surge of cases, and more than a quarter of a million people in the country have now died of COVID-19.
Trump earlier this year slammed Reuters’ White House correspondent Jeff Mason as being “politically correct” when he refused to remove his mask while asking a question at a press conference. Mason later posted a link to the CDC guidelines for wearing a mask.
As for Ingraham, who dismisses the threat of the virus to her Fox News viewers, she was shredded for her double standard on Twitter.
