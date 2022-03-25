Legal Experts Shred Trump's 'Utterly Hopeless' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Trump is suing 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and 26 others that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by “fabricating” a narrative that he colluded with Russia to win the election.

Years later, Trump continues to rail against what he calls the “Russia hoax,” even though multiple investigations found that Russia worked to hurt Clinton and help Trump. Many accusations in the 108-page lawsuit were already debunked in a 2020 bipartisan report from the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee.

Multiple past lawsuits filed by Trump have been ridiculed for myriad spelling and grammatical errors, flimsy legal arguments and self-implicating admissions. Several prominent lawyers highlighted flaws in the new lawsuit.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, said, “It’s difficult to put into words just how deeply flawed and utterly hopeless this lawsuit is.”

Mark S. Zaid, founding partner of a Washington, D.C., law firm, said Trump’s lawyers should be embarrassed that they filed the lawsuit.