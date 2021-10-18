Twitter Users Snarkily Respond To Trump's Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Documents

Donald Trump may be attempting to block lawmakers from accessing archived presidential documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, but he can’t block people from mocking him on Twitter.
The former president filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling its requests for documents an “illegal fishing expedition.”
Although Trump is no longer president, he is attempting to cite executive privilege to keep the documents under wraps.
But while many Twitter users weren’t surprised by the lawsuit, they weren’t impressed by his legal arguments either.