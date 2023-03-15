Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, tried to grab a piece of paper from MSNBC’s Ari Melber during an interview Tuesday.

The moment came as the duo was discussing Trump’s claim to not know about hush money payments paid to adult actor Stormy Daniels following their alleged affair.

“That’s not a lie?” Melber asked Tacopina.

“Here’s why that’s not a lie,” the attorney began to explain.

Melber picked up a piece of paper containing Trump’s denial.

Tacopina tried to seize the document.

“Could you put the paper down, put the paper down, we don’t need that,” he told Melber.

Melber held firm and moved the paper away, later posting one word about the exchange on Twitter: “Interviews.”

Watch the video here: