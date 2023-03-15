What's Hot

Russian Fighter Jet Strikes, Downs American Drone Over Black Sea

George Santos Signals Next Potential Grift: Running For Reelection

Death Penalty For Abortions Is On The Table In South Carolina

Fans React After Charlbi Dean Shockingly Left Out Of Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Drew Barrymore Gets Down On Her Knees In Heart-To-Heart With Dylan Mulvaney

Ashley Johnson Playing Ellie's Mom In The ‘Last Of Us’ Finale Has A Deeper Meaning

Heidi Klum Takes Flight In Yellow 'Big Bird' Dress At Elton John's Oscar Party

My Famous Father Was A Hometown Hero. Then I Told My Truth About Him.

Tessa Thompson Says She's 'Never Had A Hamburger In My Life'

Pauly Shore Reacts To 'Encino Man' Co-Stars Winning Oscars And Jimmy Kimmel's Mocking

Michigan Lawmakers Vote To Repeal State’s ‘Right To Work’ Law

Emily Blunt Momentarily Stunned Into Silence By The Rock's Words Of Praise

PoliticsDonald TrumpAri Melber

Trump Lawyer Tries To Grab Document From MSNBC's Ari Melber In Heated Interview

"We don't need that," Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, tried to grab a piece of paper from MSNBC’s Ari Melber during an interview Tuesday.

The moment came as the duo was discussing Trump’s claim to not know about hush money payments paid to adult actor Stormy Daniels following their alleged affair.

“That’s not a lie?” Melber asked Tacopina.

“Here’s why that’s not a lie,” the attorney began to explain.

Melber picked up a piece of paper containing Trump’s denial.

Tacopina tried to seize the document.

“Could you put the paper down, put the paper down, we don’t need that,” he told Melber.

Melber held firm and moved the paper away, later posting one word about the exchange on Twitter: “Interviews.”

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community