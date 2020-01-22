Trump Impeachment Lawyer Utters 'Biggest Lie Ever' Told On Senate Floor

Twitter users mockingly accused White House counsel Pat Cipollone of telling the “biggest lie ever” on the Senate floor after he vouched for Donald Trump during the president’s impeachment trial.
Cipollone, who is leading Trump’s defense, claimed Trump “is a man of his word” during the proceedings on Tuesday night.
The backlash came immediately.
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell asked if it was the “most ridiculous thing ever said about Trump?” Other tweeters called it “sadly laughable” and the “funniest joke of this entire joke of an impeachment trial.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter