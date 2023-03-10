What's Hot

Donald TrumpMitch McConnellJenna Ellis

Ex-Trump Lawyer Posts Cruel Video Mocking Mitch McConnell’s Hospitalization

CNN's Jake Tapper torched Jenna Ellis for her "basic lack of humanity."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jenna Ellis, an ex-legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, sparked anger on Thursday with another disgusting hot take.

The lawyer responded to the hospitalization of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with a concussion, after he fell at a dinner function, with mockery.

Ellis, who earlier this week was censured for spewing Trump’s 2020 election lies, shared a video featuring a turtle falling downstairs. McConnell has for years been likened to a turtle from both sides of the aisle.

“BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained,” she captioned the clip.

The post drew fierce condemnation on Twitter.

“The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable,” responded CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Others agreed.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

