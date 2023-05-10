What's Hot

Trans Minors Protected From Parents Under Washington Law

$24M California Settlement In Death Of Man In Police Custody

'It Was Really Bad': Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Details Harassment

Melania Trump Breaks Silence On Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

Mitt Romney Gives Republicans Urgent 2024 Warning About Trump After Verdict

Georgia's Championship Football Team Declines White House Invite

Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen Wins Westminster Dog Show

Montana GOP Gov. Taps Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist For State Humanities Board

Widow Who Penned Grief Book For Kids Is Charged With Husband's Murder

Naomi Osaka's Meditations Are Technically For Children, But They’re Healing My Grown Soul

Donald Trump Responds To E. Jean Carroll Rape Verdict

Chelsea Handler Delivers Topless PSA Urging Men To Get Vasectomies

PoliticsDonald TrumpE. Jean CarrollJoe Tacopina

Trump Lawyer Joe Tacopina Heckled On Live TV After Trump Civil Rape Trial

A heckler yelled at Donald Trump's attorney in footage that aired on CNN.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was heckled on Tuesday while talking to reporters outside the Manhattan federal courthouse where a jury had earlier found his client, the former president, liable for sexual abuse — but not rape — of advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

“You’re a fucking Neanderthal,” a man repeatedly shouted at Tacopina in footage that aired live on CNN.

“You’re a fucking coward,” the man said, adding: “Fuck you, Tacopina.”

The heckling came after Tacopina was asked about the jury in the civil lawsuit taking just three hours to reach a verdict. The jury sided with Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s. It said Trump owes Carroll $5 million in total damages.

“Yeah, it was fast,” Tacopina said of the relatively quick delivery of the verdict. “I mean, it’s hard to see behind a jury room door. And I don’t know what they were thinking. What it sort of indicates is what people have been saying, which is, in New York, you can’t get a fair trial. And you know, people said, ‘You lost the case when they announced the names of the litigants.’ But again, they found him not liable for the rape.”

Tacopina mostly ignored the heckler until he came to leave.

“OK, I’m going to go now. I have a fan that wants to talk to me over there, so I’m going to go address them,” Tacopina said.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community