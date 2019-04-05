Trump Lawyers Fight Release Of The President's Tax Returns

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are pushing back against the idea of releasing his tax returns.

In a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday, a team of the president’s lawyers argued that requests for the release of his tax information “are not consistent with governing law.”

“We are confident that this misguided attempt to politicize the administration of the tax laws will not succeed,” they wrote in the letter, signed by William Consovoy, Trump’s personal attorney.

Friday’s letter suggests the fight over Trump’s tax returns is far from over. In the letter, Consovoy argues that Congress is attempting to violate Trump’s First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment prohibits the government ― including Congress ― from harassing political opponents and retaliating against disfavored speech,” Consovoy wrote.

The letter confirms earlier reports that the president’s team planned to fight Democratic efforts to get hold of six years’ worth of his tax returns. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) issued the request to the IRS on Wednesday, CNN reports.

Read the full letter, obtained by NBC, below:

Pres. Trump retains counsel in responding to House Democrats' requests for his tax returns:



Requests for tax information "are not consistent with governing law ... We are confident that this misguided attempt to politicize the administration of the tax laws will not succeed.” pic.twitter.com/mzDm3tWHqQ — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) April 5, 2019