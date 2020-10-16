Promises, Promises: Trump Says Maybe He'll 'Have To Leave The Country' If He Loses

President Donald Trump hinted Friday that his future address could be much farther from the White House than he initially anticipated.

He told supporters at a Georgia rally that he might have to leave the country if he loses to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” Trump said. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”

Twitter critics thought that was an excellent idea.

"Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know." -- Trump on what could happen if he loses to Biden pic.twitter.com/NGrXDwjaSd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

Fkn gooooooooo — 🦋🌸 𝔐𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔰𝔰𝔞 🌸🦋 (@MeliMels99) October 17, 2020

Hes not gonna like Moscow when he realizes vlad doesn't have anymore use for him. — The Columbo527 aka Uncle (@MagnaPopaTude) October 17, 2020

It’s wicked cold there, and the former KGB poisons people who outlive their usefulness. So there’s that. — CatMom (@Catmom7114) October 17, 2020

I'll bet his bags are already packed, and he's got a flight plan to a country that has no extradition treaty with the US. — EBHarrington (@EBHarrington) October 17, 2020

I’m Canadian. We may have to build a wall to keep him out if Trump decides to leave your country. — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) October 17, 2020

It's not like we'd lose a whole lot of tax revenue if he left. — Sarah McDermott (@skmcdermott) October 17, 2020

He won’t be allowed to leave the country. — ⭐️ Merrill - sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) October 17, 2020

