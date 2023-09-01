LOADING ERROR LOADING

Alina Habba, a legal spokesperson for Donald Trump, made a Freudian slip for the ages when she attempted to distinguish the former president from other politicians.

“Elected officials have to do what’s popular and sometimes not what’s right and that’s a problem, that’s I think why people get nervous about Trump. He doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right,” said Habba, who swiftly corrected her flub in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

“Or what I should say, I should say he only does what’s right, he doesn’t do what’s popular.”

Habba’s remarks were in response to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who declared that the state would not be “engaging in political theater” as he shut down calls within his party to remove or punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week.

The spokesperson, who was dropped from Trump’s legal defense team in July, went on to claim that Kemp has been trying to make a name for himself by “going against” the GOP frontrunner.

Habba: I think that’s why people get nervous about Trump. He doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right— or or I should should say he only does what’s right pic.twitter.com/RsuMv11k0J — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2023

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) mocked Habba over her remarks and said they caused Sigmund Freud to sit “straight up in his grave” on Thursday.

Freudian slips are a bitch. And this one is epic. https://t.co/J9fJWIJQM7 — Andrew Wortman 🟧 (@AmoneyResists) September 1, 2023

The truth slipped through for a moment https://t.co/SmL6Fg2hmO — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 1, 2023

L, and I can not stress this enough, MAO https://t.co/PYSoE5sJ87 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 1, 2023

Sigmund Freud call your office please https://t.co/91ay2wDJKE — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) September 1, 2023

Habba said the quite part out loud. https://t.co/a2Wplxz1N4 — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) September 1, 2023