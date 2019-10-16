Trump Pens Bizarre Letter To Turkey's Erdogan About Syria: 'Don't Be A Tough Guy'

President Donald Trump warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to be a “tough guy” or a “fool” in a letter sent as Turkey launched its invasion on northern Syria.

A senior White House official has confirmed that the Oct. 9 letter, released Wednesday, is authentic.

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

The letter was written on the same day as Turkish military began attacking Kurdish forces, which were allied with the U.S. in the battle against the self-described Islamic State. Days earlier, Trump had ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region, a decision which was met with bipartisan condemnation.

In an Oct. 6 statement, the White House said Trump had spoken with Erdogan over the phone.

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria,” a statement from the White House read. “The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area.”

S.V. Date contributed reporting.