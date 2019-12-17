Trump Bashes House Impeachment Effort In Bonkers Letter To Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that smeared the impeachment process as “unconstitutional” and accused the speaker of violating her oath of office one day ahead of the historic full-floor impeachment vote.

“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme,” Trump wrote in the letter, which attempts to debunk the misconduct outlined in the two articles of impeachment approved last week by the House Judiciary Committee.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” the president continued. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live wiith it, not I!”

