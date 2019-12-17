Trump’s Six-Page ‘Tantrum’ To Nancy Pelosi Gets Torn Apart On Twitter

On the eve of the House vote to impeach him, President Donald Trump set Twitter alight with a rambling, six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in which he claimed he was afforded less due process than the victims of the Salem witch trials.
In a written tirade peppered with insults and falsehoods, the president accused the House speaker of pursuing impeachment out of pure spite, of displaying “unfettered contempt” for America’s founding fathers, and of offending Americans of faith by saying that she prays for Trump.
He dismissed the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee last week ― obstruction of Congress and abuse of power ― as baseless.
Multiple references in the letter made it into Twitter’s top trending topics, including “Salem Witch Trials,” “Pelosi,” “Impeachment Eve” and “#TrumpLetter.”
Some Twitter users, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), said the letter would be best characterized as a tantrum.
The “Salem witch trials” claim really struck a chord with critics.
Some felt that the language and style of the letter was, in itself, worth noting.
Several Twitter users questioned the president’s legal strategy.
