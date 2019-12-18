Trump Claims His Bonkers Letter Is Getting 'Good Marks,' Attacks Pelosi Again

President Donald Trump claimed his wild letter to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) railing against the impeachment process received “good marks and reviews.”
Then, he slammed the House speaker as “the worst.”
Trump wrote on Twitter:
But the six-page letter didn’t receive “good marks and reviews.” While one guest on Fox Business called it a “masterpiece” and compared it to the Gettysburg Address, many on both the left and right saw it differently.
Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post described it as “bizarre and frightening” and said the president was “unhinged.” GOP strategist Rick Wilson denounced it as “pure crazy, weapons-grade nuts.” The New York Times called it “rambling and angry.” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said it was a “tantrum” while Twitter users slammed the screed.
The target of most of Trump’s ire certainly didn’t give it good marks. Pelosi called the letter “really sick.”