Kayleigh McEnany Flails In Defense Of Trump Lie That COVID-19 ‘Affects Virtually Nobody’

“It’s turning out it’s not just old people,” he told journalist Bob Woodward, according to recordings Woodward released earlier this month. “Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old – older. Young people, too. Plenty of young people.”

When asked on Tuesday to respond to the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., McEnany praised Trump and downplayed the issue by citing previous projections that deaths could reach 2 million.

“The fact that we have come nowhere near that number is a testament to this president taking immediate action,” she said.

“It keeps him up at night, thinking of even one life lost,” she added, but said the president will not publicly acknowledge or show remorse in response to the staggering number.