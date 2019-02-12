Trump Lied About Getting Special Permission From El Paso Fire Dept, Says Fire Dept

Trump’s has previously claimed El Paso was one of the country’s most dangerous cities prior to the construction of a government-sanctioned fence dividing the city and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico. Additionally, Trump’s campaign has even circulated a video that alleges he made the city safer.

El Paso was never one of the most dangerous cities in the country, as per the New York Times. The publication notes that the city “has had a consistently lower crime rate than the average among more than 20 similarly sized cities, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who had previously challenged Republicans for a Senate seat, and other El Paso leaders led a counter-demonstration to Trump’s rally on Monday. Trump addressed their protest at the rally and bloviated about the number of people in attendance yet again:

“A young man who’s got very little going for himself, except he’s got a great first name… He challenged us. So we have let’s, say, 35,000 people tonight. And he has 200 people, 300 people. Not too good,” said Trump, who then said of O’Rourke:

“In fact, what I’d do, what I would say is that may be the end of his presidential bid.”