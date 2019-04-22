POLITICS

Twitter Users Nail Trump For Lying That No One Close To Him Spoke To Mueller

The president claimed the special counsel didn’t call those people because they’d have said “only very good things.”

President Donald Trump attempted to spread lies about Robert Mueller’s investigation on Monday, but other Twitter users were quick to call out his bogus claims.

Trump falsely asserted that the people closest to him were never called to testify by the special counsel ― because the president claimed those people would have said “only very good things” about him.

Many journalists on Twitter pointed out the president’s fake news.

Others were happy to highlight the president’s false statement as well.

But one person did see a hopeful message in Trump’s tweet.

