Trump Asks For Gag Order To Be Lifted Before Debate With Biden

The former president was recently found guilty on 34 felony charges in his hush money trial.
Lydia O'Connor
Donald Trump’s lawyers asked the judge who’s overseeing his hush money case to lift the gag order preventing him from publicly speaking about several people involved in the case now that a verdict in the trial has been issued.

In a letter to New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, the former president’s legal team said keeping the gag order in place would impact the “constitutional mandate for unrestrained campaign advocacy” by Trump, who is the presumptive GOP nominee for president, despite being convicted on 34 felony charges last week.

They noted an upcoming presidential debate with President Joe Biden is scheduled for June 27, and that Biden has spoken publicly about the jury’s verdict, criticizing Trump for calling it a “rigged, disgraceful trial.”

This is Trump’s latest effort to undo the gag order, which originally prohibited him from making any public commentary about the jurors, lawyers or potential witnesses in the case, and was later expanded to include the families of Merchan and prosecutor and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Throughout the weeks-long trial, the court fined Trump for violating the gag order and warned him he could face jail time for future infractions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

