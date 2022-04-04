7-Hour Gap In Trump Logs From Jan. 6 ‘Suspiciously Tailored,’ Panel Member Says

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said lawmakers on the Jan. 6 House select committee are deeply interested in the 7-hour gap in former President Donald Trump’s White House phone logs on the day of the Capitol riot, saying it seems to be “suspiciously tailored” to the period when the unprecedented assault took place.

Raskin, who’s a member of the panel, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that lawmakers had been able to piece together some details about who Trump spoke with that day, but were still missing key information.

“It’s a very unusual thing for us to find, that suddenly everything goes dark for a 7-hour period in terms of tracking the movements and the conversations of the president,” Raskin said.

“We are aware of other phone calls that took place during that time that included the president. But we have no comprehensive, fine-grained, the portrait of what was going on during that period,” he added. “And that’s, obviously, of intense interest to us.”

When “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked if the lack of records could be linked to broader incompetence within the White House during Trump’s tenure, Raskin said the committee was taking that into consideration.

“It does seem like the gaps are suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events,” Raskin said, “but we’re checking that out.”

Last week, Axios reported that Trump’s executive assistant Molly Michael was absent for most of Jan. 6, 2021. Her duties included keeping notes on Trump’s scheduled meetings and calls.

Although Trump tried to assert executive privilege in order to withhold official documents from Jan. 6 panel, President Joe Biden rejected those efforts and the National Archives turned over the files earlier this year.