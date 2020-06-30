Trump Tried To Give Himself A New Nickname. It Really Didn’t Go Well.

President Donald Trump tried to give himself a new nickname Tuesday on Twitter.

In an all-caps tweet, he called himself “the lone warrior,” complete with an exclamation point on the end.

One of his sons agreed: Eric Trump wrote on Twitter, “you truly are” but added, “it’s why America loves and appreciated you.”

Trump’s “lone warrior” declaration comes amid allegations he knew for months about a Russian military unit paying bounties to Afghan militants for killing American soldiers. Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a G-7 meeting after he’d reportedly been informed.

Trump has also fashioned himself as a warrior against the coronavirus, in March declaring himself a “wartime president” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the virus surging, former Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Trump “has surrendered, waved the white flag and left the battlefield.”

Trump also avoided military service during the Vietnam War via medical deferments for bone spurs.

The president’s critics on Twitter were quick to remind of him that history:

THE LONE RACIST, INCOMPETENT, TRAITOROUS WARRIOR!



Fixed it for you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/pKa8rf9iVT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 30, 2020

You call yourself a wartime president, and the greatest battle you've been presented with is Coronavirus.



You're the worst "warrior" ever. pic.twitter.com/qHIZjGlmx0 — Rebecca D'sister (@rlmades) June 30, 2020

trump was a "lone Warrior" during Vietnam. He stayed at home "alone" while the real warriors served. Lone warrior, my ass. He is a damn coward. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) June 30, 2020

Trump seems to be calling himself "The Lone Warrior," which doesn't make a lot of sense.



1. He isn't a warrior. He dodged the war with bone spurs.

2. Maybe he wants to be like "The Lone Ranger," but the Lone Ranger at least wore a f***ing mask. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 30, 2020

You have Russia and China. You’re not completely alone. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 30, 2020

He's never been in a war. Coronavirus doesn't even count because he kept telling Governors to take care of it.

Best I can tell he's the Lone Warrior of the Porcelain Throne and that's about it. — NancySara🌼🌱🌙✒ (@NancySara_78) June 30, 2020

The lone warrior hiding in his bunker. pic.twitter.com/hUvinqM9kM — Happy Canadian (@macarthur54) June 30, 2020

The reason Trump is THE LONE WARRIOR is that nobody in our military wants to follow a coward. — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) June 30, 2020

The Lone Warrior?! What does that even mean? — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) June 30, 2020

For me, there will only ever be one Ultimate LONE WARRIOR. pic.twitter.com/ABQe3AnfzD — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) June 30, 2020