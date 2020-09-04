Trump Ripped On Twitter After Reportedly Calling War Dead ‘Losers’ And ‘Suckers’

President Donald Trump reportedly dismissed U.S. troops killed in action as “losers” and “suckers,” and even refused to visit a military cemetery to honor the war dead as a result.
Trump has denied the bombshell report in The Atlantic, which was published on Thursday and later confirmed by The Associated Press.
The magazine reported that during a 2018 trip to France, Trump canceled a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, where U.S. war dead from WWI are buried. At the time, he blamed rain; The Atlantic said there was another reason:
“In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’ In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as ‘suckers’ for getting killed.”
Trump also had especially harsh words for the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who in a separate incident he called a “fucking loser.” McCain was captured, imprisoned and tortured for five years during the Vietnam War.
