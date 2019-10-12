POLITICS

Trump Vows To Put A Man On The Moon. Someone Should Introduce Him To Buzz Aldrin.

And he's going to end "socialism," he promises supporters at Louisiana rally.

President Donald Trump made two head-turning promises at his Louisiana campaign rally Friday: He’s going to put an end to socialism — and put a man on the moon.

The crowd in Lake Charles roared.

Two problems: What socialism is he talking about? Social Security? His $28 billion in subsidies to his “patriot farmers” to help them survive his trade war with China?

And 12 Americans have already walked on the moon, beginning in 1969 with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Trump actually has met Aldrin, but apparently they didn’t discuss the moonwalk.

Twitter wits were flying high over the apparent gaffe.



Trends Reporter, HuffPost
