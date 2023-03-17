Trump Campaign Slams Manhattan DA As Indictment Looms: Trump ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attacked the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday ahead of possible charges linked to his effort to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president’s campaign released the fiery statement just days after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office invited Trump to testify in front of a grand jury, seen as a signal that charges could be near. Any indictment would be historic: No former American president has been indicted, and any charges are sure to upend the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination.

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear,” Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for his campaign, said in a statement. “From Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Mueller Hoax, to Impeachment Hoaxes 1 and 2, and even the Unlawful Mar-a-Lago Raid, Democrats have investigated and attacked President Trump since before he was elected — and they’ve failed every time.”

The Manhattan investigation centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels in the final days of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign after she said she’d had an affair with him.

It’s one of several ongoing investigations into Trump’s behavior, including his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and an inquiry into dozens of classified documents held at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after he left the White House.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Trump camp is preparing for a broad attack against Bragg and other prosecutors in his office, aiming to smear the group as Democratic assassins in an effort to flame outrage among his supporters. Trump’s team hopes to tie any charges from the investigation to President Joe Biden, the paper added, in an attempt to make any indictment seem like a political attack.

Cheung’s statement Thursday appeared to be the first prong of that attack, claiming Bragg was “making a political donation of a different kind” to Biden and threatening that Trump’s supporters wouldn’t “tolerate” any indictment.