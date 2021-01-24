Trump Trolled With 'Pathetic Loser' Sky Banner Near Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump was trolled Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort with a sky banner calling him a “pathetic loser.”

To be more precise, the banner being pulled across the sky and photographed by witnesses (including a reporter from local CBS News station) read: “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”

A second banner read: “Trump the worst president ever.”

Trump is getting warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-lago today pic.twitter.com/S6uUFx3t30 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Wait for it ...

Welcome back to Florida Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/JN1AM0DPoq — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Plane circling West Palm Beach carrying a banner that reads “TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW” pic.twitter.com/IOY262LVlm — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) January 24, 2021

It wasn’t immediately clear in press reports how close the planes flew to Mar-a-Lago, or if the former president saw the banner or was aware of them.

Trump isn’t particularly popular in the area. Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election, 56% to Trump’s 43% (though the town of Palm Beach went for Trump). Neighbors are threatening to sue to enforce zoning restrictions forbidding the club to be used as a legal residence, as Trump is doing.

The anti-Trump air stunt echoed a prank in 2018 while the then-president and his entourage were visiting his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. A paragliding critic from Greenpeace teed off by Trump floated over the crew with a sign reading: “Trump Well Below Par #Resist.

Watch as @realDonaldTrump tries to hide from our message flying right over his head #resist #stoptrump pic.twitter.com/hINfBLpFoZ — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 13, 2018

It was unclear who was responsible for the Florida messages.

While many on Twitter appreciated the sentiments in the Florida sky, others thought it was a bit of a waste of money ... or anger. One wondered about flight restrictions over the resort that had been in place when Trump visited. But they were dropped after Trump stopped being president.

1. Much as I love dunking on Trump, if someone is paying for this, I’d rather they donated to a food bank or vote-expansion efforts or something. 2. Is he seeing it? Aren’t the skies over a former president protected, or is the just the current prez? — MeghanJG (@MeghanJG) January 24, 2021

Palm Beach was an interesting choice for him pic.twitter.com/5jzu1KkVYs — Andrew J. Wilson (@AJW_SP) January 24, 2021

It’s times like these that I wish he could read. — Big Bertha (@BigBertha1949) January 24, 2021