Trump Hogs Mic At Mar-a-Lago Wedding Reception To Bash Joe Biden

Gone were the crowds of thousands, but pop-in guest Trump continued to campaign at a reception that was supposed to be about the just-married couple, John and Megan Arrigo. As TMZ quipped: “Enough about the couple, let’s talk about me.”

“I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran — how’re we doing with Iran? How do ya like that?” Trump told laughing guests, who were presumably waiting for something about the couple.

“Boy, they were ready to make a deal ... they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says, ’We’d love to negotiate now,” he complained.

Trump also brought up the problems at the Mexican border, saying migrant children were living in “squalor.” They’re “living like nobody has ever seen,” he added, apparently forgetting his own policy of deliberately separating children from their parents and keeping them in cages.

Trump also complained about the cost of dealing with the border issue. “You’re talking about massive, just incredibly massive amounts. Our school systems, our hospital systems. Everything. It’s a rough thing,” said Trump.

He again dredged up the “Big Lie” of election fraud.

“They said get 66 million votes, Sir, and the election is over [won]. We got 75 million votes ... you saw what happened,” he said, calling it a “strange thing.” Trump won 74.2 million votes to Biden’s 81.3 million votes, so it’s not “strange” Biden is in the White House.

In the most plaintive moment, the former president asked: “Do you miss me yet?”

People cheered.

And at long last: “It’s an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago. You are a great and beautiful couple.”

Check out the full video obtained by TMZ up top.