Trump Turns The March For Life Into A Campaign Rally

Lincoln “contended with the pro-choice arguments of his day. They suggested that a state’s choice to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it,” DeVos said. “Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choicers that is a vast portion of the American people that do not look upon that matter as being this very little thing. They look upon it as a vast moral evil.”

Trump has carried out his promise to GOP voters that he would appoint conservative judges to the nation’s courts — including the Supreme Court, where Republicans have long hoped that a conservative majority would allow the dismantling of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

Underscoring the significance of Friday’s event as a gathering for his base, Trump left the stage to the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” a song that frequently plays at the end of his campaign rallies.