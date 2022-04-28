“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall [sic] law,” Greene wrote in the text, apparently misspelling the term “martial law.”

“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text message continued. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

Meadows did not appear to respond to the messages, per CNN.

Greene was also pressed about the Jan. 17 text message in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday. The congresswoman claimed she personally didn’t advocate that Trump declare martial law to stay in power, even though she brought up the fact that several of her colleagues had endorsed that idea.

“Those are reportedly my text messages,” the Georgia Republican told Ingraham. “I think if people read them for themselves, if those are my text message, they clearly say that I wasn’t calling for that. I actually said that’s something I don’t know about.”