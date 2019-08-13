Trump, McConnell Campaigns Sell Brett Kavanaugh Shirts To 'Drive Liberals Crazy'

The reelection campaigns of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have released a new T-shirt which is being promoted as a way to “drive liberals crazy.”

The shirt bears the slogan “Back-to-Back Supreme Court Champs” and features the profile images of Trump and McConnell in silhouette. It celebrates the confirmations of conservative Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, whose names are written on the sleeves.

“President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just keep WINNING,” reads a post on the GOP’s WinRed fundraising platform, where the shirts are available in exchange for a minimum $35 donation.

“They confirmed TWO conservative Supreme Court Justices in the last 2 years,” it adds. “We just launched these exclusive, limited-edition, Official Supreme Court Back to Back Champs T-shirts to celebrate our win and drive liberals crazy.”

“Your contribution will benefit McConnell Senate Committee and Trump Make America Great Again Committee,” the post notes.

The Republican National Committee is also hawking the shirts via its official Twitter account:

In 2016, Americans made it clear that they wanted Supreme Court Justices who will uphold the Constitution.



Pres. @realDonaldTrump & Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered—TWICE!



Get your official Supreme Court Back to Back Champs T-shirt! https://t.co/Tqx4v2k44W — GOP (@GOP) August 12, 2019

Gorsuch secured his seat on the Supreme Court in 2017 after McConnell blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

McConnell later called it “one of my proudest moments.”

Kavanaugh, meanwhile, was confirmed last year amid allegations of historic sexual misconduct, all of which he denied.