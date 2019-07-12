Trump: Mainstream Media Is Not Free Speech, People Who ‘Write Bad’ Are Dangerous

President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to create his own definition of free speech that excludes the entire mainstream media.
Speaking at a White House-hosted “social media summit” populated by Trump supporters and a number of right-wing trolls, the president blasted the tech industry and social media companies and claimed they censor conservatives. Then, he attacked the media itself:
“See, I don’t think that the mainstream media is free speech either because it’s so crooked. It’s so dishonest. So to me, free speech is not when you see something good and then you purposely write bad. To me, that’s very dangerous speech, and you become angry at it. But that’s not free speech.”
Trump posted the comments on his Twitter feed. The remarks about free speech and the mainstream media begin at 46:30:
Trump’s latest attack on the First Amendment was not well-received on Twitter: