Trump Lashes Out At The Media But Twitter Users Push Back With Fierce Replies

President Donald Trump had the media on his mind Sunday morning, and his thoughts were not happy ones.
He slammed “Saturday Night Live” on Twitter, saying there was nothing funny about it. The satirical comedy show opened its broadcast the night before with Alec Baldwin portraying Trump as he announced his national emergency.
“We need wall,” Baldwin said, adding: “So you can all see why I gotta fake this national emergency, right? I have to because I want to.”
And as the show ended, guest host Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with the name Trump and the number 45 on the back.
Four minutes after his tweet about “Saturday Night Live,” Trump posted in all capital letters, “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
Trump’s tweets got tens of thousands of “likes” and “retweets,” which are usually a sign of approval. They also got tens of thousands of comments from other Twitter users, with most of them clapping back at the the president.