Trump Lashes Out At The Media But Twitter Users Push Back With Fierce Replies

President Donald Trump had the media on his mind Sunday morning, and his thoughts were not happy ones.

He slammed “Saturday Night Live” on Twitter, saying there was nothing funny about it. The satirical comedy show opened its broadcast the night before with Alec Baldwin portraying Trump as he announced his national emergency.

“We need wall,” Baldwin said, adding: “So you can all see why I gotta fake this national emergency, right? I have to because I want to.”

And as the show ended, guest host Don Cheadle wore a Soviet Union hockey jersey with the name Trump and the number 45 on the back.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Four minutes after his tweet about “Saturday Night Live,” Trump posted in all capital letters, “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Trump’s tweets got tens of thousands of “likes” and “retweets,” which are usually a sign of approval. They also got tens of thousands of comments from other Twitter users, with most of them clapping back at the the president.

Yes you are — Lil Sutt (@Poot87) February 17, 2019

Like Fox News? — Bigtimetigerfan (@bigtimetigerfan) February 17, 2019

Oh we’re doing this again, huh? — Jon Abrams 🔥🦖 (@JonZilla___) February 17, 2019

Your continued attack of the freedom of press is a constant violation of the first amendment. #resign — Bill Crabtree (@BillCrabtree11) February 17, 2019

You must have gotten some serious news. You must be going down and I’m gonna enjoy it with everyone in the RESISTANCE. 🖕🏻🤬 pic.twitter.com/qLhqtQbgfk — 🤬INDICT The MFer🤬 (@MelissaFazli) February 17, 2019

I remember the days when the POTUS got up and went to church on Sunday morning instead of sitting on the toilet rage tweeting about the media and SNL. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 17, 2019

The only enemy of the people is you and your administration. History and the world will not remember you well. — Brian Wood (@dubc44) February 17, 2019