Old Republican Attack Ad Gets Transformed Into Damning Indictment Of Trump

A progressive super PAC is taking a lesson from the other side, repurposing an old attack ad used by Republicans into a message against President Donald Trump.
MeidasTouch used the concept from a 2004 attack ad by the campaign of then-President George W. Bush. It showed his opponent, then-Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), windsurfing. The new take shows Trump golfing while comparing his promises to reality:
“Trump made big promises both during his campaign and as president,” the group said in a statement with the ad. “Trump’s course? Failure across the board.”
The spot’s running in the swing state of Arizona as well as in in Maine, which has a swing district that Trump won in 2016 for a single electoral vote but polls show could be close this year.
Maine is also home to a tight Senate race, with Republican incumbent Susan Collins down in most polls to Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, who is currently speaker of the state’s House of Representatives.
MeidasTouch was founded by attorney Ben Meiselas, who represented former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his settlement with the NFL, along with his two brothers. In addition to launching attack ads against Trump, MeidasTouch has also taken on Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner ― both advisers to the president ― and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, among others.