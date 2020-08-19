Old Republican Attack Ad Gets Transformed Into Damning Indictment Of Trump

A progressive super PAC is taking a lesson from the other side, repurposing an old attack ad used by Republicans into a message against President Donald Trump.

“Trump made big promises both during his campaign and as president,” the group said in a statement with the ad. “Trump’s course? Failure across the board.”

The spot’s running in the swing state of Arizona as well as in in Maine, which has a swing district that Trump won in 2016 for a single electoral vote but polls show could be close this year.

Maine is also home to a tight Senate race, with Republican incumbent Susan Collins down in most polls to Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, who is currently speaker of the state’s House of Representatives.

