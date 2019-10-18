Trump Campaign Makes Mulvaney's Quid Pro Quo Admission Into A T-Shirt

Shortly after the conference, Mulvaney released a statement denying that there was ever a quid pro quo, attempting to reverse his earlier remarks.

Trump and his allies have also repeatedly denied a quid pro quo, and the contradiction between those claims and Mulvaney’s “get over it” statement drew skepticism from one of the president’s major defenders, Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“What is Mulvaney even talking about?” Hannity asked on his radio show on Thursday. “I just think he’s dumb, I really do. I don’t even think he knows what he’s talking about.”

For now, the messaging mix-up has been fashioned into a campaign tagline.