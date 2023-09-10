Some Football Fans Hit Trump With A Harsh 1-Finger Salute During Iowa-Iowa State Game

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Several college football fans flipped the bird to former President Donald Trump as he waved to a crowd from a private suite at the Iowa-Iowa State game on Saturday.

Trump, who received a sea of cheers at a prior visit to a fraternity house, got the one-finger salute from a number of fans as he and other GOP presidential candidates were on hand to check out the state’s intense college football rivalry.

Advertisement

New photos are emerging showing the crowd at an Iowa football game flipping off Trump as he waved from behind glass. pic.twitter.com/XXykfgthJa — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 9, 2023

Another photo that is circulating from Trump’s attempted photo op in Iowa today. pic.twitter.com/sQqZ8dkysh — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 10, 2023

More footage from the game, shared by Trump campaign staffer Margo Martin, shows fans hurling a mix of boos and cheers at the former president as he made his way through the stadium.

President @realDonaldTrump waving to the crowd at Iowa State University! pic.twitter.com/1ovLleGeOA — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

Advertisement

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) later pointed to an altered video shared by a pro-Trump account that appeared to remove the boos from the Iowa crowd, Mediaite reported.

Other Republican candidates weren’t free from harsh displays of disapproval from the crowd, either, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – who watched the game with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds – received the middle finger from a fan as he took a picture with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa).

A fan also flipped off Vivek Ramaswamy at the game, as well.

Meeting with Gov. @RonDeSantis was great, but even better was that Hawkeye pick six pic.twitter.com/Iy5Mmupmzx — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) September 9, 2023

Trump continues to maintain his spot as the GOP frontrunner, leading DeSantis by over 39 percentage points in an average of national polls on the GOP primary, according to FiveThirtyEight.