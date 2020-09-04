You Know Things Are Bad For Trump When 'Even Fox News' Trends On Twitter

President Donald Trump may soon be angrily tweeting insults to Fox News after the conservative news network corroborated reports that he has shown contempt for the military.

On Thursday, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg published a report alleging Trump referred to U.S. service members who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.”

The story by the magazine’s editor-in-chief was based largely on what he identified as “four people with firsthand knowledge” of the matter; quickly confirming it independently, based on anonymous sources, were The Associated Press and The Washington Post.

On Friday, Fox News risked upsetting the easily angered president by reporting that two former Trump administration officials had confirmed details in the story.

In addition, national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin quoted one official who said Trump called the Vietnam War “a stupid war” and that “anyone who went was a sucker.’”

According to one former senior Trump administration official: "When the President spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, 'It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker'." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Trump, of draft age during the war, received medical exemptions due to bone spurs in his feet.

Considering Fox News typically is so supportive of the president that some wags have called it “state TV,” many Twitter users took note that one of its reporters was corroborating a negative Trump story.

As a result, “Even Fox News” became a trending term Friday afternoon.

When Trump's disrespect for and abuse of American veterans is so obvious even Fox News can't spin the truth this time: https://t.co/NidFgcpZVp — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 4, 2020

Even Fox News confirms the worst about Trump and the accuracy of the Atlantic.https://t.co/VRVrkVeBKK — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 4, 2020

Now that even Fox News has confirmed the ways Donald Trump has denigrated and dishonored our veterans, will Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio stand up for our service men and women, or stay silent in the face of this disgrace? https://t.co/afsXUzYhZt — Chris King (@ChrisKingFL) September 4, 2020

So now that even Fox News is corroborating the Trump/veterans story the only place left for him is OANN, which is probably already framing the whole thing as a false flag psyop by Bill Gates and Barack Obama to take down JFK Jr. https://t.co/HJEO7pWzto — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) September 4, 2020

Even Fox News is confirming the story in the Atlantic.



It's time for this former official to just come forward publicly, but you can now see why the Trump team is working so furiously to stop the bleeding over these quotes. https://t.co/ngreDbQyfS — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 4, 2020

Wow, even Fox News is confirming that Trump shat all over the troops in private. (He also has done it many times in public.) https://t.co/PnSTkvDy5n — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 4, 2020

Skepticism also abounded that Griffin’s reportage of Trump’s comments would have any effect on his supporters.

Even Fox News confirms it now. But his cult followers will never believe it. Their love is utterly blind. https://t.co/XtPrxfym3R — Stuart Hazeldine (@stuarthazeldine) September 4, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!