Trump Accuses Romney Of ‘Posing As A Republican’ During Impeachment Vote

President Donald Trump released a conspiracy theory-laden video Wednesday disparaging Sen. Mitt Romney after the Republican from Utah announced he was voting to convict him in the Senate impeachment trial over abuse of power.

“Slick, slippery, stealthy Mitt Romney had us fooled,” the video he tweeted starts out. “Posing as a Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump’s administration as Secretary of State. Now his cover’s blown, exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset.”

The video then suggests that Romney threw the race in 2012 when he was the Republican nominee for president vying to unseat President Barack Obama.

“That was a race, I have to say, folks, that should have been won,” Trump says in one of the clips included in the video.

Romney, one of Trump’s few consistent critics in the GOP, became the sole Republican to split from the party on Wednesday when he slammed the president for pressuring the Ukrainian government to open an investigation that could benefit his chances for reelection later this year, all while threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said on the Senate floor. “What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values.”

Romney, however, voted to acquit the president on the other charge that he obstructed Congress.

His announcement was largely symbolic, though, as the Senate had enough Republicans to acquit Trump on both charges. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), the two other members who have flirted with breaking from their party on impeachment, both announced earlier this week that they would not vote to convict Trump.