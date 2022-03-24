Trump's Bizarre Complaint That Mo Brooks 'Went Woke' Has People In Stitches

Trump also cited Brooks’ performance in the race, claiming that the people of Alabama have “dropped him” because of his stance and that “now I have done so also.”

Brooks has hinged much of his campaigning on Trump’s endorsement, even changing his Twitter name to include that information. But the former president was reportedly aggrieved by Brooks’ remarks at a rally last year encouraging attendees to move on from the 2020 election. More than 16 months after the vote, Trump still insists, falsely, that the vote was fraudulent.