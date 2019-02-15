Twitter Users Livid After Trump Seems To Mock Chinese President's Accent

You may have already figured out that Donald Trump’s speech on Friday declaring a national emergency at the southern U.S. border contained a lot of false information about the current situation.

The president also made a comment about Chinese President Xi Jinping that many Twitter users believe mocked the man’s accent.

At one point during the speech, Trump was discussing the United States’ drug problem and mentioned a discussion he had with Xi, claiming the Chinese president told him drug dealers are executed in China.

“Their criminal list, a drug dealer gets a thing called the death penalty,” Trump said. “Our criminal list, a drug dealer gets a thing called, ‘how about a fine.’”

“When I asked President Xi — I said, ‘Do you have a drug problem?’ ‘No, no, no,’” Trump told the crowd, saying he then asked how a country with 1.4 billion people didn’t have a drug problem.

“I said, ‘Why?’” Trump said, before seeming to mimic Xi’s accent: “‘Death penalty. We give death penalty to people that sell drugs. End of problem.’”

Here's the moment when President Trump affected a fake "Chinese" accent to imitate China's President Xi Jinping.



"We give death penalty to people that sell drugs," Trump said, imitating Xi. "End of story." pic.twitter.com/GzAPqsNL8u — queen noor al-sibai (@nooralsibai) February 15, 2019

Trump’s imitation didn’t get high marks from many Twitter users:

That fakey Chinese accent was racist AF — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) February 15, 2019

Think fentanyl is a major problem in America? Me too. Cool.



Think the death penalty is appropriate for drug dealers? Not me. We disagree, but let's keep talking about this important issue.



Think it's OK to mock a Chinese accent? Not me. You're a racist, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/X4iSX9ar8c — Tommy Vitolo (@TommyVitolo) February 15, 2019

Wait, did Donald Trump just affect a Chinese accent? He is still the racist jazzman. Pure improv. #RacistJazzman — Arun Chaudhary (@ArunChaud) February 15, 2019

Trump mocked accent / voice of Chinese leader. He might as well have said, “no ticky- no laundry” — BE LESS STUPID (@hotchkiss_jon) February 15, 2019

OMG! Trump used a chinese accent when talking about trade deal with China - and then said the death penalty for drug dealers “excited” him.

Just when you think he can possibly sink any lower....... https://t.co/mrCjSjYXm7 — eve with lower case e (@msevereddin) February 15, 2019

One guy pointed out the scary part about Trump’s imitation of Xi is that the president was saying it in praise of the Chinese leader.