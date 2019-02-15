Twitter Users Livid After Trump Seems To Mock Chinese President's Accent

You may have already figured out that Donald Trump’s speech on Friday declaring a national emergency at the southern U.S. border contained a lot of false information about the current situation.
The president also made a comment about Chinese President Xi Jinping that many Twitter users believe mocked the man’s accent.
At one point during the speech, Trump was discussing the United States’ drug problem and mentioned a discussion he had with Xi, claiming the Chinese president told him drug dealers are executed in China.
“Their criminal list, a drug dealer gets a thing called the death penalty,” Trump said. “Our criminal list, a drug dealer gets a thing called, ‘how about a fine.’”
“When I asked President Xi — I said, ‘Do you have a drug problem?’ ‘No, no, no,’” Trump told the crowd, saying he then asked how a country with 1.4 billion people didn’t have a drug problem.
“I said, ‘Why?’” Trump said, before seeming to mimic Xi’s accent: “‘Death penalty. We give death penalty to people that sell drugs. End of problem.’”
Trump’s imitation didn’t get high marks from many Twitter users:
One guy pointed out the scary part about Trump’s imitation of Xi is that the president was saying it in praise of the Chinese leader.