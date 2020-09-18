Twitter Users Point Out Hypocrisy Of Trump's Tweet Honoring POWs

The president marked the day with a tweet acknowledging the many men and women in the military who have “made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty.”

On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, The @FLOTUS and I honor the men & women of our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our Country & made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty. Our Nation remains committed to accounting for all missing Americans. https://t.co/vyIvM9Tlxb

However, many on Twitter were quick to point out that the president hasn’t really seemed to care about soldiers and veterans in the past ― like when he sneered at then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a former POW, and expressed a preference for “people who weren’t captured,” or when he reportedly dismissed American service members who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.”