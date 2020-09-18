Twitter Users Point Out Hypocrisy Of Trump's Tweet Honoring POWs

Donald Trump’s Twitter message about National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday went over about as well as you’d expect.
The president marked the day with a tweet acknowledging the many men and women in the military who have “made tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty.”
However, many on Twitter were quick to point out that the president hasn’t really seemed to care about soldiers and veterans in the past ― like when he sneered at then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a former POW, and expressed a preference for “people who weren’t captured,” or when he reportedly dismissed American service members who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.”
Naturally, Trump’s Twitter critics brought receipts.
