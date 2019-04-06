President Mocks Ilhan Omar A Day After 'Trump Lover' Arrested For Death Threat Against Her

President Donald Trump disdainfully mocked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in a Las Vegas speech a day after a man proclaiming that he “loves the president” was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill her.

“A special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota,” Trump told members of the Republican Jewish Coalition in a ballroom of the Venetian Resort Saturday. “Oh, I forgot,” he smirked as the Republicans booed. “She doesn’t like Israel. I forgot. I’m so sorry. No she doesn’t like Israel, does she? Please, I apologize.”

Patrick Carlineo, 55, of upstate New York was arrested after allegedly calling the Muslim congresswoman a “terrorist” and vowed to put a “bullet in her [expletive] skull” in a March phone call with a member of her Washington staff, according to a statement Friday by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of New York.

When he was arrested Carlineo “stated that he was a patriot, he loves the president, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Trump slammed Omar as he boasted in his speech that the bond between the U.S. and Israel “has never been stronger” and argued that Democrats “aren’t fighting for Israel in Congress.” Casino magnate and mega Trump donor Sheldon Adelson wore a red yarmulke with the name Trump emblazoned on it.

Mega GOP donor Sheldon Adelson in the front row during ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ speech ⁦@RJC⁩ pic.twitter.com/I2F1DE8eBL — Jeff scheid (@JeffScheid) April 6, 2019

Trump bizarrely referred to Benjamin Netanyahu as “your prime minister.” The audience was American.

Omar, one of two Muslim women in the House, has been the target of Islamophobic smears and other death threats since taking office. Omar has faced a backlash for her criticism of Israel, as well as for comments that many have attacked as anti-Semitic.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement responding to the arrest of Carlineo, the advocacy group Council of Islamic-American Relations on Saturday said members were “thankful that law enforcement tracked this individual down before he could act.”