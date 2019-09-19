U.S. NEWS

Why Does Trump Have $20 In His Back Pocket? Twitter Users Have Suggestions.

Trump was seen boarding Air Force One in California with cash hanging from his back pocket, and people were curious why the president would need it.

What could the president possibly need a $20 bill for? 

Twitter users put their thinking caps on this Wednesday when President Donald Trump was snapped boarding Air Force One in Mountain View, California, with a $20 bill hanging from his back pocket:

What had he bought that gave $20 for change? What would he spend it on? Does the president buy coffee? McDonald’s?

Here’s a snapshot of the brainstorm on Twitter:

 

