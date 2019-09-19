Why Does Trump Have $20 In His Back Pocket? Twitter Users Have Suggestions.

What could the president possibly need a $20 bill for?

Twitter users put their thinking caps on this Wednesday when President Donald Trump was snapped boarding Air Force One in Mountain View, California, with a $20 bill hanging from his back pocket:

Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One in Mountain View, California. More photos of the day: https://t.co/MBzaidtbDd 📷 @tombrennerphoto pic.twitter.com/E2UY0gQQMU — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) September 18, 2019

What had he bought that gave $20 for change? What would he spend it on? Does the president buy coffee? McDonald’s?

Here’s a snapshot of the brainstorm on Twitter:

Need cash for the Air Force One fly-in window at McDonald's. pic.twitter.com/O1ZbwN4f5i — Max N. Tropy (@Max_N_Tropy) September 18, 2019

This picture is a perfect metaphor for his presidency. — ScubaScottie (@dom966) September 18, 2019

.It is National Cheeseburger Day. — Terry Ann Goss (@FLBookLady) September 18, 2019

He sold another piece of democracy — Æch253 (@Aech253) September 18, 2019

I guess Russia paid him early this month — Chuck Kimmerle (@ChuckKimmerle) September 18, 2019

It's his daily allowance — Jmconger (@Jmconger65) September 18, 2019

Is there a porn star on the plane? — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) September 18, 2019

He probably went for lunch somewhere and picked up the tips that his group left for the meal ! — Don Klyne (@klyne_donald) September 19, 2019

Did he pull that out of a collection jar somewhere — eyeson2020 (@cestlah) September 18, 2019

His pockets are literally lined with our money. — audrey (@dj_ewi) September 18, 2019

Almost enough to buy Greenland — RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) September 18, 2019

He doesn't want to use a straw. — Stirling Shultz (@svtshultz) September 18, 2019

In case he gets lost he has taxi money. — BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) September 19, 2019

Does the man not own a wallet? — Sharon Dennis (@sddphoto) September 18, 2019

He is just a shlub. — Casey Caterina (@caseyg_2783) September 18, 2019