Why Does Trump Have $20 In His Back Pocket? Twitter Users Have Suggestions.

What could the president possibly need a $20 bill for?
Twitter users put their thinking caps on this Wednesday when President Donald Trump was snapped boarding Air Force One in Mountain View, California, with a $20 bill hanging from his back pocket:
What had he bought that gave $20 for change? What would he spend it on? Does the president buy coffee? McDonald’s?
Here’s a snapshot of the brainstorm on Twitter:
