PoliticsDonald Trump

Critics Trash Trump For Most 'Deranged' Claim Yet Ahead Of Criminal Trial

The former president was called out on social media for a brazen new boast.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump on Saturday called himself “perhaps the most honest guy almost in the world,” a claim his critics didn’t buy given the former president’s extensive history of lying.

Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims during the four years of his presidency, according to a Washington Post tally. He was also convicted of fraud in February in a case that could ultimately cost him nearly half a billion dollars in fines, penalties and interest.

His claim also came just two days before he heads to trial on Monday in his first criminal court case ― with three other criminal cases pending in other courts.

Trump on Saturday falsely claimed “they found nothing” despite all of those cases and a combined total of 88 criminal counts:

Trump’s critics on X were standing by with a fact-check:

