Trump's Scowling Mug Shot Sparks A Meme Frenzy

Donald Trump’s mug shot was released following his arrest in Georgia on Thursday, and the social media meme machine went into overdrive.

The former president surrendered at the Fulton County Jail following his indictment earlier this month by District Attorney Fani Wallis’ office in a sprawling racketeering case over an alleged conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

He was processed and assigned a prisoner number. In the mug shot ― the first ever to be taken of a U.S. president ― Trump glowers at the camera in what some in-the-know commentators perceived to be an attempt at appearing menacing and displaying strength.

Trump already made history in March when he became the first American president to be indicted. He’s since been indicted three more times, culminating in a total of 91 felony charges across the two federal and two state-level cases.

The unprecedented mug shot was trending on social media before it was even taken, and things only got wilder once it dropped:

Official statement from Congressman Jamaal Bowman on the #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/IS3hSi6wtq — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 25, 2023

Should the #TrumpMugShot be his official Presidential Portrait? pic.twitter.com/GmZ3MIm7mX — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 25, 2023

What the chicken nuggets in my microwave see at 3AM: pic.twitter.com/4nzuueZwuS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) August 25, 2023

"The Kubrick Stare" is one of director Stanley Kubrick's most recognizable directorial techniques. A method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement pic.twitter.com/qd2XWc3oHU — Cry-Baby Chloe 🦋 (@ChloeNumberIII) August 25, 2023

Me trying to hypnotize my friends cat into sitting on my lap and letting me pet them pic.twitter.com/O3W8hZ1Cvc — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

“It was a perfect mugshot, a beautiful mugshot. I don’t think a mugshot has ever been this perfect & this beautiful. In fact, people come up to me with tears in their eyes & say: ‘Sir, I’ve never seen such a beautiful & perfect mugshot,’ believe me.”

~ Donald Trump#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/s1rqbkm8TG — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) August 25, 2023

he may be serving time but he’s still serving 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZG01xLhCSX — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) August 25, 2023

the starbucks barista watching me put no tip #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/kItBQNp51m — ker (@kqrlayayo) August 25, 2023