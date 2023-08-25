Trump's Scowling Mug Shot Sparks A Meme Frenzy

Donald Trump’s mug shot was released following his arrest in Georgia on Thursday, and the social media meme machine went into overdrive.
The former president surrendered at the Fulton County Jail following his indictment earlier this month by District Attorney Fani Wallis’ office in a sprawling racketeering case over an alleged conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.
He was processed and assigned a prisoner number. In the mug shot ― the first ever to be taken of a U.S. president ― Trump glowers at the camera in what some in-the-know commentators perceived to be an attempt at appearing menacing and displaying strength.
Trump already made history in March when he became the first American president to be indicted. He’s since been indicted three more times, culminating in a total of 91 felony charges across the two federal and two state-level cases.
The unprecedented mug shot was trending on social media before it was even taken, and things only got wilder once it dropped: