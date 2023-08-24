Twitter Users Hilariously Imagine What Trump's Mug Shot Will Look Like

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday, and his mug shot is expected to be publicly released after he’s booked on charges related to plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
As a result, #TrumpMugShot has become a trending hashtag on social media in the hours before the former president’s arrest.
Trump is expected to surrender at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and be released on $200,000 bond to avoid life behind bars while he awaits trial.
There is no timeline for when his mug shot will be released, but a lot of Twitter users were inspired to post creative versions of what they think it will look like.
And they were excellent.
People also shared other takes as they anticipated Trump's booking.
You can see the mug shots of every other Georgia election case defendant who has turned themselves in at this link.