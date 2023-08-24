Twitter Users Hilariously Imagine What Trump's Mug Shot Will Look Like

LOADING ERROR LOADING

As a result, #TrumpMugShot has become a trending hashtag on social media in the hours before the former president’s arrest.

Trump is expected to surrender at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and be released on $200,000 bond to avoid life behind bars while he awaits trial.

There is no timeline for when his mug shot will be released, but a lot of Twitter users were inspired to post creative versions of what they think it will look like.

And they were excellent.

Happy Trump Arrestmas to all those who celebrate 🎊 🎉



Here’s some AI pictures while we wait for the real one#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/heJFIknMht — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) August 24, 2023

The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/iMCpT7Kz82 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 24, 2023

Here you go.

You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/Z7L9j0psWe — stig malmqvist 🇺🇦🇩🇰🇸🇪🌈 (@Rod_dk) August 24, 2023

No hair

No teeth

No makeup

No girdle

No shoe lifts



That’s the #TrumpMugShot we all deserve pic.twitter.com/XB49FVunlg — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 (@taradublinrocks) August 24, 2023

People also shared other takes as they anticipated Trump's booking.

BREAKING: Trump spotted in line at the Fulton County Jail for processing his mugshot #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/6RPqaM7W7r — LeGate (@williamlegate) August 24, 2023

Good morning and happy Thursday to everyone, especially former presidents who aren’t being arrested today. #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/YuTpEewnnw — ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) August 24, 2023

Everybody on their way to purchase a t-shirt #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/KXMa18Piyv — Allen Myoui 🕊️ (@Allenmyouii) August 24, 2023

