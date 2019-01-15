Trump Was Set To See Farmers In Nashville, Except They Were In New Orleans

President Donald Trump told his Twitter followers on Monday that he was so looking forward to speaking at the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in Nashville. But the convention was actually in New Orleans.
“Love our farmers, love Tennessee — a great combination!” he tweeted.
Trump spoke at the convention last year — in Nashville.
The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before critics and CNN made hay out of it.
The overriding theme of Twitter reactions was that such a befuddled president can’t be a good thing.
Trump did later make it to the right city.
