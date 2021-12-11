'F**k Him': Trump Reportedly Bashed Benjamin Netanyahu For Congratulating Biden On Win

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Donald Trump was furious that then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential victory last year, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported Friday in Axios.

Trump criticized the move by a world leader he’d considered an ally, saying flatly of Netanyahu: “Fuck him,” Ravid reported.

Advertisement

Netanyahu was “very early ... earlier than most world leaders,” Trump inaccurately insisted to the reporter, referring to Netanyahu’s congratulations after the November 2020 election. “I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him,” Trump added, according to Ravid’s account in Axios.

Netanyahu responded to the report in a statement published in Axios later Friday, emphasizing that Israel’s relationship with the United States remains vital and that it was “important for me to congratulate the incoming President.”

Trump reportedly revealed his fury in interviews in April for Ravid’s upcoming book, “Trump’s Peace,” which is due out Sunday in the U.S.

Advertisement

Trump expected complete loyalty from Netanyahu, and that apparently included support for his lies that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged against him, according to Ravid’s recollections in Axios.

“Nobody did more for Bibi. I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname and calling him “the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with.”

But “I also like loyalty,” Trump reportedly said. “The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape.”

Ravid said Trump told him: “Bibi could have stayed quiet. He made a terrible mistake.”

Advertisement

Netanyahu tweeted his congratulations to Biden and in a video on Nov. 8, 2020, the day after the presidential race had been called for Biden.

Netanyahu said in his message that he and Biden had enjoyed a “long & warm personal relationship” for almost 40 years and that he viewed Biden as a “great friend of Israel.”

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020

Netanyahu also thanked Trump on Twitter and in his video.