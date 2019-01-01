Trump Guilt Trips America In Self-Pitying 'Happy New Year' Video

President Trump is known for spinning lies ― lots and lots of lies ― but now he’s adding mixed messages to his verbal arsenal.

On Monday, the president sent out a New Year’s greeting on Twitter that managed to pack lots of self-pity and passive-aggression into an 11-second clip.

Advertisement

“While I’m at the White House working, you’re out there partying tonight. But I don’t blame you,” he said in the tweet. “Enjoy yourselves. We’re going to have a great year. Have a really, really happy new year.”

Although many Americans were busy getting ready for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, some Twitter users were happy to take time out to mock the president mercilessly.

Hmm, dealing with being detained while others are free to come and go. Might be good practice? — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 1, 2019

Yeah, working on more ways to take credit for the good, and blame others for the bad. — Kris (@_Froggyluv) January 1, 2019

Personally, I’m saving my bottle of champagne for when you’re indicted. pic.twitter.com/FPahGjlqse — Rysa Walker (@RysaWalker) January 1, 2019

HappyNewYrs pity: "While I work u party!" Poor guy. What u working on? Amnesty for more useless fences? I'd ask u to work on trade, homelessness, drugs, health &everify, but all u touch goes to rot. Stocks worst yr in decade! Even Fox lost to MSNBC (1st time in 17yrs) #PrimaryDJT — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) January 1, 2019

Don't you mean - As we head into this new year, I wish everyone health, happiness and prosperity.



As President, I pledge to work across the aisle, do away with the wall, and free the families being held at the border. Happy New Year!



That's what a real leader would have said! pic.twitter.com/ifTjDo3loA — Terry DeCarlo (@Terry_DeCarlo) January 1, 2019

One person did offer a potential resolution the president might want to adopt for 2019.