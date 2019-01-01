Trump Guilt Trips America In Self-Pitying 'Happy New Year' Video

President Trump is known for spinning lies ― lots and lots of lies ― but now he’s adding mixed messages to his verbal arsenal.
On Monday, the president sent out a New Year’s greeting on Twitter that managed to pack lots of self-pity and passive-aggression into an 11-second clip.
“While I’m at the White House working, you’re out there partying tonight. But I don’t blame you,” he said in the tweet. “Enjoy yourselves. We’re going to have a great year. Have a really, really happy new year.”
Although many Americans were busy getting ready for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, some Twitter users were happy to take time out to mock the president mercilessly.
One person did offer a potential resolution the president might want to adopt for 2019.