Trump Considering Quarantine Of New York And Surrounding Areas

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus as he walks to Marine One to depart the White House on Saturday.

President Donald Trump is considering a quarantine of New York and the surrounding areas as part of a short-term plan to combat the coronavirus.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday that he was considering implementing the measure in New York because of the extreme number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the state. He said surrounding states could be quarantined too.

“We’d like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot — New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine — short-term, two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey and parts of Connecticut,” he added.

Shortly after he made those comments, Trump tweeted that a decision about whether to quarantine the region would be made shortly.

“A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly,” he wrote.

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

At his own press conference in Albany, New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he didn’t “know what that means” when asked about Trump’s possible quarantine of New York.

“I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. From a medical point of view, I don’t know what you’d be accomplishing,” he said. “But I can tell you, I don’t even like the sound of it. Not even understanding what it is, I don’t like the sound of it.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on President Trump saying he’s considering a possible short-term quarantine for New York: “I don't know how that could be legally enforceable. … Not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it.” https://t.co/FZIPOnKW0h pic.twitter.com/RFD7r0xaEM — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 28, 2020