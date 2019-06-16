Trump Accuses New York Times Of Treason For Story On U.S. Attacks On Russian Power Grid

Then he tweeted that the story wasn’t true.

He wrapped up by calling the media “cowards” and the “enemy of the people.”

Current and former U.S. officials told the Times about the deployment of American computer code into Russia’s electrical power grid and other targets both as a warning to the Kremlin and as a readied strike in case of a Russian cyberattack.

The Times responded to Trump’s attack charging that “accusing the press of treason is dangerous.” It cited his own officials as saying they had “no national security concerns” about the story, which was “perhaps an indication” that some of the intrusions were “intended to be noticed by the Russians.”

Accusing the press of treason is dangerous.

We described the article to the government before publication. As our story notes, President Trump’s own national security officials said there were no concerns. https://t.co/MU020hxwdc pic.twitter.com/4CIfcqKoEl — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 16, 2019

Ironically, the Times story said that intelligence officials hadn’t thoroughly briefed Trump on actions against Russia because they indicated it could get back to the Kremlin, according to sources. Shortly after Trump took office he shared highly classified information in the Oval Office with visiting Russian officials, which compromised the safety of a key source of intelligence on the Islamic state.

The newspaper described “broad hesitation to go into detail” with Trump about operations against Russia “for concern over his reaction — and the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials.”

Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

.....ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

The Times’ story was based on three months of interviews.

Last year Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said Trump’s continued attacks on the press were “increasingly dangerous.” He added that the president’s “inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”